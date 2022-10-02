Will reopen sugar factory if I win: Sharmila

YSRTP chief addresses public meeting in Medak

The Hindu Bureau MEDAK
October 02, 2022 21:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila promised to reopen the Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited (NDSL) at Mambojipally in the outskirts of the district headquarters town after coming to power.

Addressing a public meeting at Ramdas Chowrasta in Medak on Sunday, she questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his promise of reopening the NDSL.

“The sugar farmers are suffering due to the negligence of the Chief Minister. A committee that was constituted during the rule of the late Y.S.R recommended reopening the sugar factory. Some TRS leaders are part of that committee but the government failed to reopen it,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She thanked people for keeping her father Rajasekhara Reddy in their hearts even after 13 years of his death, but wanted to know what happened to schemes such as Aarogyasri, and fee reimbursement.

Rebuffing the claims made by Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao that people were turning in large numbers to government hospitals, she said that people were forced to do so as the government had failed to clear the pending Aarogyasri bills for corporate hospitals, which are not treating such patients.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She added that despite getting ₹4 lakh loan, the State government was unable to clear pending bills or pay wages on time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app