Will reopen sugar factory if I win: Sharmila

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila promised to reopen the Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited (NDSL) at Mambojipally in the outskirts of the district headquarters town after coming to power.

Addressing a public meeting at Ramdas Chowrasta in Medak on Sunday, she questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his promise of reopening the NDSL.

“The sugar farmers are suffering due to the negligence of the Chief Minister. A committee that was constituted during the rule of the late Y.S.R recommended reopening the sugar factory. Some TRS leaders are part of that committee but the government failed to reopen it,” she said.

She thanked people for keeping her father Rajasekhara Reddy in their hearts even after 13 years of his death, but wanted to know what happened to schemes such as Aarogyasri, and fee reimbursement.

Rebuffing the claims made by Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao that people were turning in large numbers to government hospitals, she said that people were forced to do so as the government had failed to clear the pending Aarogyasri bills for corporate hospitals, which are not treating such patients.

She added that despite getting ₹4 lakh loan, the State government was unable to clear pending bills or pay wages on time.