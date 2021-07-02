Will remain in TRS: Danam clarifies

Hyderabad

02 July 2021 19:01 IST

Former minister and TRS MLA Danam Nagender said he was not switching parties as is being propagated in social media, and said he would continue in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) till his last breath.

At a press conference here, he said he had lodged a complaint with the police asking them to take action against the fake posts in social media on his party shifting. He admitted that he was not in the Telangana agitation but being in the TRS now he was contributing to development of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said he as a minister in the Congress government could not contribute much in the State’s development but the pace of development now in Telangana was unimaginable. He also attacked TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy for his criticism against the government and said his comments would not be taken seriously by anyone.

