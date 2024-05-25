Will quit if Congress, BJP can show one State that filled more jobs than TG from 2014-23: KTR

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has asked the leaders of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to name at least one State in India that had filled as many jobs as Telangana did during the 2014-23 period and offered to quit as an MLA, if there is one.

He, however, admitted that it was the failure of BRS leaders, including him, for not taking the fact to the youth and others as to what the KCR government did for them from June 2014 to December 2023.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders to tell people when their government issued notifications and conducted recruitment tests for claiming credit to fill over 32,000 posts in five months.

Explaining how the Telangana youth was denied employment opportunities and discriminated against by filling 15% posts as non-local in Telangana districts too while it was originally allocated as general posts to accommodate those from Seemandhra during the combined Andhra Pradesh rule for nearly six decades, he said Hyderabad too, was made free zone to enable Seemandhra candidates get jobs here at the cost of local youth.

The BRS leader further asked the Congress and BJP leaders to show any State that was providing 95% reservation to the local youth in filling posts at all levels – from office attendant to Group-I officers, by bringing in new zonal system after getting the Presidential Order amended. He asked students, unemployed youth and their parents to know about what the BRS government had done for them till December 2023.

He explained that administrative sanction was given to fill 2,32,308 posts and notifications were issued for 2,02,735 posts. Of them, 1,60,083 were filled till December 2023 and 42,652 were in the process. Of the 32,515 posts being claimed to have been filled by the Congress Government, notifications were issued between April 2022 and April 2023 and written tests were conducted between April 2023 and August 2023. It had only given appointment letters.

Mr. Rama Rao stated that the BRS government had filled 16 times more jobs than the previous Congress Government did from 2004 to 14 till December 2023 and including the appointment letters issued by the Congress Government it would be 19 times more as 24,086 filled in combined AP from 2004 to 14 including 10,080 in Telangana, if at all 42% posts were filled with Telangana candidates.

In the private sector too, the BRS Government had generated 24 lakh posts by clearing 24,000 industrial units. Now, the Congress Government had also failed to retain Kaynes Technology and Corning Inc., which had decided to set up their units with ₹4,500 crore investment. These firms had gone to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, respectively after December 2023.