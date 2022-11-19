Will questioning attracts attacks: Sanjay asks

November 19, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered whether questioning any political leader would attract physical attacks from opponents. He accused that police of being responsible for the attacks by TRS activists on the house of BJP MP Dharmapur Arvind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay along with party leaders visited the house of Mr. Arvind and interacted with family members, who were present at the time of attack on the house.

“Why attacks on the house of Mr. Arvind who questioned the TRS leaders? Will they attack whoever questions?” asked Mr. Sanjay pointing out that even police were responsible for attacks as some police were working like TRS activists. He demanded that police arrest all those responsible for attack.

“We have seen videos in which TRS cade pelted stones on the women in the house and damaged the photo frames of Hindu gods. How can the TRS leaders defend the action of their workers?” questioned the BJP president adding that TRS leaders tried to make a drama in the name of attacks and press conferences which had failed to convince the public.

Stating that fight among the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reached the peak and the attack on the house of the MP was a reflection of frustration in the TRS, Mr. Sanjay said that the issue was taken to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who immediately spoke to Mr. Arvind and extended support.

Trending

On the reports that some BJP leaders had asked K. Kavitha, MLC and daughter of Mr. Chandrashekar Rao to join the party, the BJP president sarcastically said: “There was no one who looks at KCR. Who will ask his daughter?”

Responding to a question on issuing notices to B.L. Santosh in MLAs poaching case, the BJP president said that they would not run away from taking notices and were ready to face them in the court of law.