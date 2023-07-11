Will protect the interests of loyalists: Niranjan

July 11, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Even while the State leadership of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is making all out efforts to woo the disgruntled leaders from other parties as part of strengthening the party, party senior vice president made a crucial statement stating that “we give priority to protecting the interests of party loyalists who stood by the party irrespective of odds.”

Mr. Niranjan has issued this statement on Monday, while the other leaders are busy in making arrangements for the grand success of public meeting that would be addressed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Kollapur on July 20.

“Congress party always respects the sentiment of Telangana people. Recognising and respecting the sacrifices and sentiments of Telangana people, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana and made the dream of Telangana people come true. Congress party will not take any decisions that will affect the honour and pride of the people of Telangana. We invite anyone to join the party but we give priority to protecting the interests of party loyalists who stood by the party irrespective of odds,” said the statement issued by Mr Niranjan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.