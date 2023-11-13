Will Owaisi take oath at Mecca Masjid on his BJP links, asks Revanth

November 13, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Alleging that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was close to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Telangana Congress president A.Revanth Reddy challenged him to take oath on the Quran at Mecca Masjid whether he had not hosted a senior leader close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Reddy alleged that the BJP leader was hosted at the Shastripuram residence of Mr.Owaisi and later, he was dropped off at Gulbarga in his car. “If this is not true, let Mr.Owaisi condemn and take an oath on the holy book at Mecca Masjid. I am willing to take an oath on this at the Bhagyalakshmi temple,” he said.

Referring to Mr.Owaisi’s comments that he wears a khaki chaddi (in reference to the RSS), Mr.Reddy said. “Looks like Mr.Owaisi is wearing a khaki chaddi under his sherwani,” he said. Further attacking the AIMIM leader, he said Mr.Owaisi had been trained as a barrister to fight for the rights of Muslims but he was now working with the BJP. “Why is the Majlis party not contesting against [BJP leader] T.Raja Singh,” he asked.

