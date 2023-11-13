HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will Owaisi take oath at Mecca Masjid on his BJP links, asks Revanth

November 13, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Congress chief A.Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Congress chief A.Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Alleging that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was close to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Telangana Congress president A.Revanth Reddy challenged him to take oath on the Quran at Mecca Masjid whether he had not hosted a senior leader close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Reddy alleged that the BJP leader was hosted at the Shastripuram residence of Mr.Owaisi and later, he was dropped off at Gulbarga in his car. “If this is not true, let Mr.Owaisi condemn and take an oath on the holy book at Mecca Masjid. I am willing to take an oath on this at the Bhagyalakshmi temple,” he said.

Referring to Mr.Owaisi’s comments that he wears a khaki chaddi (in reference to the RSS), Mr.Reddy said. “Looks like Mr.Owaisi is wearing a khaki chaddi under his sherwani,” he said. Further attacking the AIMIM leader, he said Mr.Owaisi had been trained as a barrister to fight for the rights of Muslims but he was now working with the BJP. “Why is the Majlis party not contesting against [BJP leader] T.Raja Singh,” he asked.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.