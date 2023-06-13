Will not withdraw legal notices: HMDA officials

June 13, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated June 14, 2023 09:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Reacting to the press note released on behalf of Lok Sabha member and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, the authorities of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have stated that there is no question of withdrawing the legal notice dated May 25, 2023 issued on behalf of HMDA to the MP. It has strongly objected to the manner in which particular officers are being named by the MP while casting aspersions and political motives attributed on the functioning of officers or an institution.

HMDA reiterated that it works under the guidance and directions of the State government.

HMDA further reiterated that the bid process of ORR - Toll, Operate and Transfer (TOT) was carried out in the most transparent manner, duly following the laid down norms for TOT bid of NHAI. It clarified that TOT bid for 30 years is in accordance with the decision of Council of ministers and two bids of NHAI were finalised for a period of 30 years and as such, it’s not the first time that a TOT bid is done for 30 years.

HMDA asserted that all officers involved in the bid process had carried out their job transparently, in accordance with State government orders. The legal notice was issued to the MP to withdraw all his allegations, including some which were meant to demoralise the officers.

HMDA also clarified that reply to the RTI query by the MP was submitted to him within the prescribed timelines and there was no question of withholding any information regarding the ORR TOT bid process.

