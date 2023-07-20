Will not tolerate any criticism of BC leaders: Ministers

July 20, 2023 06:16 am | Updated 06:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud and Council chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj have warned that any criticism of BC leaders will not be tolerated.

A meeting of BC leaders was held here on Wednesday attended by several BC leaders belonging to BRS and they condemned the comments made by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and others.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, several development and welfare measures were taken up by the government. Some Congress and other leaders are making cheap comments against the BC leaders. It is not acceptable,” the Ministers said while speaking to reporters here after the meeting.

Referring to the construction of Aatma Gaurav Bhavans for various castes and support being extended to caste-based professions, the Ministers said that while previous parties used BCs as a vote bank, the BRS has really benefited them. They have warned that those criticising BC leaders would be not be allowed to move freely in villages.

MLCs Madhushudana Chary, Y. Mallesham, L. Ramana, Basvaraj Saraiah, Shambhipur Raju, MLAs D. Nagender, K. Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, Gampa Govardhan, MPs B. Lingaiah Yadav, V Ravichandra, B.B. Patil, Handloom Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar and Dasoju Shravan attended the meeting.