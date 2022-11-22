Will not let TRS leaders move if vacancies are not filled: Youth Congress

November 22, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Youth Congress has warned the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government that it would be forced to get into action including laying siege to the ruling party leaders if the unemployment dole promised by the TRS in 2018 is not fulfilled immediately.

Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy said at a press conference that the TRS promised ₹3,016 unemployment allowance during the 2018 Assembly elections but even after four years there was no mention of it. The government owes ₹1.40 lakh to every unemployed youngster in the State and it should be paid immediately.

Alleging that the TRS government utterly failed in dealing with unemployment, which was one of the main reasons for the Telangana agitation, he said the unemployment rate in Telangana was 8.8% while it was 6.8% in the country. This proves the hollow claims of the TRS leaders that they have been providing employment in the private sector, particularly the IT sector.

Mr. Reddy said thousands of positions lie vacant in every department like the waterworks, municipal and urban development but the government shows those vacancies whenever elections come and make false recruitment promises. Every time, the youth are misled and their hopes are dashed after the elections.

He said the Group-II notification was issued during the Kiran Kumar Reddy government and even after 8 years of the TRS government there is no mention of another notification despite huge vacancies. The Group-I notification was stopped by the TRS when Congress was in government and that is issued after 8 years doing injustice to thousands of aspirants.

The Youth Congress president also lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for failing to address the unemployment issue and the youngsters are being provoked in the name of religion and their attention is diverted. He said the Congress would launch a series of agitations to bring pressure on the government. Youth Congress secretaries Harishm Rishikesh and Suresh were among present.