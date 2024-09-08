Will not demolish permanent structures in the FTL and buffer zones, clarifies HYDRAA Commissioner

The Commissioner of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) A.V. Ranganath issued a clarification regarding the demolition of structures in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes in Hyderabad.

In a statement released on September 8 (Sunday), the Commissioner clarified that HYDRAA would not demolish permanent structures that have already come up in the FTL/buffer zone. He stated that the government would take a policy decision on these existing structures, similar to the approach taken for permanent encroachments on the Musi River.

“HYDRAA will ensure that all future or new encroachments are prevented. For dwellings that have been in existence for a long time and are inhabited within the FTL/buffer zones, HYDRAA will wait for the government’s policy decision,” said the Mr. Ranganath in his statement.

This clarification was to address concerns raised by residents and businesses affected by the recent demolition drive taken up on Sunday morning across Hyderabad.

