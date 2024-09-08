GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will not demolish permanent structures in the FTL and buffer zones, clarifies HYDRAA Commissioner

Published - September 08, 2024 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) A.V. Ranganath issued a clarification regarding the demolition of structures in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes in Hyderabad. 

In a statement released on September 8 (Sunday), the Commissioner clarified that HYDRAA would not demolish permanent structures that have already come up in the FTL/buffer zone. He stated that the government would take a policy decision on these existing structures, similar to the approach taken for permanent encroachments on the Musi River.

“HYDRAA will ensure that all future or new encroachments are prevented. For dwellings that have been in existence for a long time and are inhabited within the FTL/buffer zones, HYDRAA will wait for the government’s policy decision,” said the Mr. Ranganath in his statement. 

This clarification was to address concerns raised by residents and businesses affected by the recent demolition drive taken up on Sunday morning across Hyderabad. 

Published - September 08, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.