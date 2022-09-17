 Will not allow BJP to come to power in Telangana: Tammineni

‘Tie up with TRS only for Munuguode byelection’

Special Correspondent
September 17, 2022 18:17 IST

CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said that they would not allow BJP to come to power in Telangana and as part of that support is being extended to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Munugode byelections. He said that this understanding will be till the elections were over as the policies of both CPI(M) and TRS are completely different.

Mr. Veerabhadram participated in September 17 ‘Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle’ week- long celebrations being held at the district headquarters on Saturday. A rally was held in the town followed by a public meeting at PSR Gardens.

“Telangana peasants held their armed struggle against Razakars led by Communists. Every year we are celebrating these week- long programmes and this year also we are celebrating these events. Recently, some new entrants have entered the field and are claiming participation in these celebrations. Neither Congress nor BJP had any role in the armed struggle. Why is BJP holding Liberation Day celebrations?” asked Mr. Veerabhadram while participating in the celebrations as well as speaking to reporters latter.

“Why are Union of India forces here in Telangana from 1948 to 1952? Was it not true that they killed 2,500 innocent people?” he questioned.

Answering a question, Mr. Veerabhadram said that they wish that Congress should play the role of opposition party but unfortunately it was not in a position to do so. “We welcome if Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao establishes a national party. We are extending support to TRS in byelections only to defeat BJP and prevent it,” said the CPI(M) leader.

