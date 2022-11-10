Will it be UCC for Muslims and Hindu code for the majority, asks Owaisi

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 10, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday wondered whether the Uniform Civil Code if introduced, would be uniform irrespective of community.

Mr Owaisi was speaking to the media at the AIMIM party headquarters in Darussalaam where he raised concerns over the implementation of the UCC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now the BJP is talking about UCC. Will it abolish the Hindu Marriage Act or its exceptions? It appears that UCC is for Muslims and Hindu code for the majority,” Mr Owaisi said even as he pointed out that he was raising questions that the Centre would have to answer.

Mr Owaisi also raised questions over the constitution of the Law Commission. He alleged that Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, during the hijab case in Karnataka, had misrepresented Quranic verses and taken hadith out of context.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said that he was raising the question about the independence of the Law Commission. He maintained that the Commission should comprise jurists who dispense independent legal advice. Mr Owaisi recalled how former Law Commission Chairman Justice B S Chauhan opined that the UCC was unnecessary and the Hindu Undivided Family tax rebate should be removed. “A report on this has come. Why are you (Centre) not acting on this? Your purpose of Hindutva ideology is not served so you did not do it,” Mr Owaisi said.

Taking questions on the Economically Weaker Section quota, Mr Owaisi described it as a “fraud on the Constitution.” He said that his party had opposed it in the Parliament. He said that reservation should be for social justice and based on social educational backwardness.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
laws
crime, law and justice
Bharatiya Janata Party
hinduism
islam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app