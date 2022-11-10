Will it be UCC for Muslims and Hindu code for the majority, asks Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday wondered whether the Uniform Civil Code if introduced, would be uniform irrespective of community.

Mr Owaisi was speaking to the media at the AIMIM party headquarters in Darussalaam where he raised concerns over the implementation of the UCC.

“Now the BJP is talking about UCC. Will it abolish the Hindu Marriage Act or its exceptions? It appears that UCC is for Muslims and Hindu code for the majority,” Mr Owaisi said even as he pointed out that he was raising questions that the Centre would have to answer.

Mr Owaisi also raised questions over the constitution of the Law Commission. He alleged that Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, during the hijab case in Karnataka, had misrepresented Quranic verses and taken hadith out of context.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said that he was raising the question about the independence of the Law Commission. He maintained that the Commission should comprise jurists who dispense independent legal advice. Mr Owaisi recalled how former Law Commission Chairman Justice B S Chauhan opined that the UCC was unnecessary and the Hindu Undivided Family tax rebate should be removed. “A report on this has come. Why are you (Centre) not acting on this? Your purpose of Hindutva ideology is not served so you did not do it,” Mr Owaisi said.

Taking questions on the Economically Weaker Section quota, Mr Owaisi described it as a “fraud on the Constitution.” He said that his party had opposed it in the Parliament. He said that reservation should be for social justice and based on social educational backwardness.