Will introduce Caste Census Bill in Assembly Budget session: Ponnam

January 31, 2024 - HYDERABAD

Reiterating the State government’s commitment to take up the Caste Census, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that a BC Caste Census Bill would be tabled in the Assembly during the upcoming Budget session. He added that the Congress would conduct a Caste Census across the country after coming to power in the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Prabhakar said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had assigned him the responsibility of overseeing the drafting process of the Bill. He stressed on the importance of such a census in formulating welfare schemes tailor-made for various castes, and ensuring the benefits reach all.

Drawing inspiration from successful caste-based surveys conducted in States like Bihar, he said that officials have been instructed to prepare a draft Bill based on similar surveys. “We will adopt the best procedures for conducting the Caste Census to benefit the BC communities. We will seek suggestions from retired judges and civil servants,” he added.

Dismissing the comments made by BRS MLC K. Kavitha, Mr. Prabhakar cautioned her to refrain from making such baseless allegations on the Congress government. He alleged that she was creating a ruckus over the installation of a statue of Jyotirao Phule, and sought to know why the BRS had not taken measures for the same during their rule.

He alleged that Ms. Kavitha was trying to derive political mileage by raking up the statue issue as she was not busy with the liquor case she has been named in.

Meanwhile, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the government would work for BC’s share and uplift them. “We will keep our word on the BC Caste Census. Why did Kavitha wake up now after being in power for 10 years? Why didn’t she install a statue of Phule then?”

Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud said that the BJP and BRS are against a caste census and development of backward classes.

