Will HYDRAA demolish MGBS and Metro stations also, asks BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused HYDRAA of acting like a ‘robber’ by surreptitiously taking up demolitions on weekends since the courts do not function and cannot intervene.

“Neither the HYDRAA officials respond to calls nor Ministers reply when we try to contact them. What are they going to do with MGBS and Metro station built on Musi river? Even for Musi beautification project, 15,000 dwellings identified for removal should be compensated,” former Minister and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the state office along with Medchal convenor S. Malla Reddy, Ranga Reddy district leaders B. Narasimha Reddy, and P. Vikram Reddy, he charged that HYDRAA had unfairly and inhumanly resorted to demolition of dwellings at Gaganpahad without any warning, while notices have been issued to the poor residing near the lakes of Alwal, Boduppal, Bowempally and several others across the twin cities.

The party has demanded the Congress Government to follow the rule of law by first giving notices and then initiate the process of demolishing for the sake of removing encroachments on full tank level and buffer zones of the water bodies in the twin cities.

“A Government has to work for the welfare of the people. What kind of Government is this which creates scare among people who have been living for last 30-50 years in the localities after following all the due processes of taking permissions in the layouts? What were the departments concerned like the irrigation and others doing at that time? Was it not the previous Congress Governments which gave permissions,”he asked.

Stating that the party was not against removing encroachments or demolishing properties of the big fish, the MP said the Government should definitely consider compensating for the properties of the poor which are being targeted for demolition just like they do for irrigation projects or for roads construction.

“Is it fair to target the home buyer who has taken loan from banks or others when those who did the layout or the builder and officials who have permissions are left scot-free? Can you throw poor people on the road just like that? Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his Government is bound to face the people’s wrath if it continues in the operate indiscriminately,” warned Mr. Rajender.