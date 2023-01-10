Will have to devise a different policy ahead of elections if minorities welfare continues to be neglected: United Muslim Forum

January 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - hyderabad

The United Muslim Forum on Tuesday said that if the “non-functioning” at the Minorities Welfare Department and its agencies continues the body would have to explore “policies” to deal with the issue ahead of the Assembly elections.

The statement came soon after the UMF announced their president Mufti Sadiq Mohiuddin, a noted Islamic scholar from Hyderabad. According to Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini, a member of the UMF, detailed deliberations over the state of affairs of the MWD and its agencies such as the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) and others were held.

“Detailed discussions about the state of affairs and non-functioning of the MWD and its allied bodies, and the state of Waqf Board and qazath were had. We have expressed grave concerns about this. Given this we have decided to make representations to the government. Because, there are indications that the state will go for elections either at the end of this year, or early next year. We will also have to take into consideration that if minorities welfare continues to be put on the back burner, we will consider adopting a different policy in this regard ahead of the upcoming elections,” Mr Hussaini said.

The UMF, which is an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen-backed body, underscored how the records room at the Waqf Board continues to remain sealed on the orders of the State government. They wondered why this crucial room continues to remain off limits.

The Muslim body also expressed concerns over the appointment of qazis by the government. They said that the indiscriminate appointment had led to jurisdictional disputes between qazis.