Will Goverdhan Reddy be next DCCB chief?

The chances of senior farmer leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Goverdhan Reddy being given the reins of the Adilabad District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) have brightened after the intervention of party working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao in making him a director of the management committee of the bank. The intervention of the working president came as a blow to the plan of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao who were hell bent on eliminating Mr Goverdhan Reddy from the race at an early stage.

The veteran farmer leader, who also headed the district farmer cell of the TRS, had always been sidelined when it came to being given either nominated post or being fielded in some election. The general opinion is that his experience in farmers’ issues made him absolutely eligible for the post which, incidentally, seems to be the opinion of the party high command too.

Mr. Goverdhan Reddy had joined TRS from Telugu Desam Party in August 2010, about 18 months before Mr. Ramanna crossed fences. He was denied opportunities to serve people several times, the latest being not favoured to contest even the Municial Council election earlier this year.

He was, however, elected unanimously chairman of the Jainad Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society which made him eligible to get elected as one of the 20 directors of the DCCB managing committee and further for the post of chairman itself. On February 25, the MLAs objected to Mr. Goverdhan Reddy filing nomination for director post.

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, who was camping in Adilabad, overseeing the filing of nominations, reportedly received a call from KTR. He was said to have instructed all the MLAs present to accommodate Mr. Goverdhan Reddy as a director.

The election to the chairman post on February 29 will most certainly be unanimous with the party high command sending a sealed envelope with the name of the director of its choice. While Mr. Ramanna and Mr. Bapu Rao are reportedly camping in Hyderabad to ensure that the candidate of their choice gets nominated by the party high command, the Forest Minister and other MLAs in favour of Mr. Goverdhan Reddy appear confident of his victory.