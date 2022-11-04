Will go to any length to expose the BJP, says KCR

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the State government would go to any length to expose the heinous crime committed by the BJP0-led Central government to poach TRS MLAs.

Speaking to mediapersons after releasing the pen drive of the outcome of investigation done by government agencies into the episode, Mr. Rao asked what purpose it served for the Centre to always put Chief Ministers under the shadow of removal. This would only derail the government.

He cited the revelations of the accused in their talk with the MLAs about the number of leaders they had managed in different States by giving money, contracts and works. “Where from this money is coming has to be probed. Each of them had multiple Aadhaar and PAN cards and driving licences. They also promised `Y’ category security. The deals were struck for ₹100 crore each if it was sitting MLAs,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

They claimed to be 24 of them. Tushar who contested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Parliament elections from Wayanad in Kerala operated from Ahmedabad. He spoke to the MLAs. Another accused in the present case functioned from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at New Delhi , Mr. Rao said.

He added that the attempt to poach MLAs was not an isolated episode as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already warned about the threat of TRS government going down during his last visit to the State.

Admitting that the TRS had also supported defection of Congress MLAs, he said it was done only after ensuring that two-thirds of them in the Assembly jumped as per law.