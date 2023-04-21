Will give podu pattas within four months of coming to power: Sharmila

April 21, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has promised to extend 13 lakh acres of podu pattas to the beneficiaries within four months of coming to power.

Ms. Sharmila paid floral tributes to the martyrs, who laid down their lives in police action in the 80s while fighting for their rights, at Indravelli in Adilabad district on Thursday.

“We salute the martyrs of Indravelli who died fighting for their rights. Despite all the tall promises made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, tribals are still suffering and podu land pattas were not handed over to them. Tribals are being treated as thieves. What happened to Girijan Vikas scheme? How many became entrepreneurs under CM’s ST Entrepreneur Scheme? How many got jobs?” she asked while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Referring to the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the YSRTP president said that podu land pattas were issued to villagers in about 3.3 lakh acres during his tenure. She promised that the party would stand with tribals in their fight for rights.