Will form better govt. than KCR’s, says Kishan

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy assured on Tuesday that if the BJP was elected to power it will give a “100% better government than KCR regime.” “Our government will be ethical, democratic, free of corruption and family rule with the Chief Minister accessible to people,” he promised.

“Development will be our sole agenda. Our CM will go to the Secretariat everyday just like a teacher goes to the school or a tehshildar goes to office. Our government will work as per the wishes and ideals of the freedom fighters and martyrs of Telangana,” he told a press conference at Amangal in Rangareddy district.

The Minister requested intellectuals, students and others to see through the TRS propaganda against the Centre. “Our leader (PM Modi) has been working round the clock without a holiday and providing corrupt free governance whereas we have a CM who does not go to the secretariat and sleeps in his farmhouse,” he charged.

While the party was opposed to religion-based reservation as a “matter of policy”, it will provide 10% quota to the Scheduled Tribes and will implement the 10% quota for the economically weaker sections under which every community will benefit, he claimed.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the BJP government at the the Centre had granted more than ₹1 lakh crore in loans for Kaleshwaram irrigation project and power projects through the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for TS development but the state Government had “misutilised the funds to pocket commissions”.

“We are not against KCR or his family but against his governance. We have had a significant role in formation of TS by supporting the bill in the Parliament and we have the duty to develop the state. The political change is possible only through BJP,” asserted the Secunderabad MP.

TS people had had a history of opposing tyranny and making sacrifices for the sake of self-respect, he pointed out, adding that under the current regime “they are being treated like slaves with future of Telangana being decided on the dining table of KCR.”

The Minister stated that ₹300 crore had been sanctioned for tourism projects in TS including improving infrastructure at a cost of ₹32 crore for the Jogulamba temple. Similarly, the Maisamma temple can be provided with better amenities if proposals are submitted as scores of devotees from various sections throng the shrine.

Mr. Reddy reeled out road construction works underway in the area and in TS including Kurnool highway expansion for 180 km costing ₹5,590 crore, Srisailam highway expansion for 85 km costing ₹1,720 crore, total of 200 km highway expansion on different stretches at Kalwakurthy and Jadcherla and others at an estimated cost of more than ₹1,200 crore, ₹45 crore bridge at Jadcherla, Other highway development works of close to 200 km covering Mahabubnagar district and Hyderabad-Panaji road at a total cost of about ₹5,000 crore are underway is being proposed, he added.