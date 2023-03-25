Will fill all 2 lakh posts once in power: Sanjay

March 25, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar promised to fill all the 2 lakh vacancies in the government after coming to power. He also stated that job calendar would be released every year and promised to address the problems of 2008 DSC candidates.

Addressing ‘Nirudyoga Maha Dharna’ held at Dharna Chowk, with the permission of High Court, here on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay wondered why Telangana agitators were silent even now. “How long will you remain silent? Even when the lives of 30 lakh youth were at stake can’t you break your silence?” he asked Telangana agitators and announced that ‘Nirudyoga March’ would be held from April 2to 6 in all district headquarters and Million March would be held at Hyderabad soon with unemployed youth.

The dharna was attended by a large number of unemployed youths, OU JAC activists and BJP workers.

Mr. Sanjay called upon Osmania University students to get ready for another round of fight like Telangana agitation stating that the BJP would come to their support by breaking police barricades. He found fault with the police for roughly behaving with arrested BJP activists in paper leak agitation and warned that they should pay for that.

“We are committed to fighting on behalf of the unemployed youth. The fight will continue till IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao resigns from his post and an inquiry is ordered by a sitting judge,” said Mr. Sanjay adding that as part of intensifying the agitation a committee headed by party senior leader Ch. Vithal would visit all district headquarters to mobolise the unemployed youth.

Referring to paper leak case of TSPSC, the BJP president wondered why notices were not issued to Mr. Rama Rao, heading the IT Ministry. “The Minister claimed that only two persons were involved in the crime. If it is a fact, why as many as 13 persons were arrested so far?” asked Mr. Sanjay.