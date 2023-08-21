ADVERTISEMENT

Will file defamation cases against character assassination, says Telangana Congress leader and MLA Jayaprakash Reddy

August 21, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress senior leader and MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy on Monday warned that some people are trying to tarnish his image and assassinate his character, but it will not be tolerated any more. He has warned of filing defamation cases, if required.

In an interaction with media persons at the Assembly, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said that despite giving clarity on the rumours about shifting his loyalty, some people are still hurling mud at him.

“I have grown politically after a lot of struggle... Even today I have not earned anything and still have a huge debt... Spent crores of rupees on organising public meetings... I will complain to party high command, TPCC and CLP leaders if someone tries to blame me further and throw mud,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy, adding that he would issue legal notices and file defamation cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US