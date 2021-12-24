Will expose Modi-KCR nexus in farmers’ rally: Revanth

‘Will expose Modi-KCR nexus, says Revanth

Yerravalli village that houses Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s farm house will be the first venue of the Telangana Congress ‘Rachabanda’ programme where the party plans to expose the alleged nexus between the BJP and TRS on ‘cheating’ the farmers on paddy procurement.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said a massive farmers’ rally would be organised on December 27 at Yerravalli in Gajwel constituency represented by the Chief Minister. “The Congress will expose the nexus between KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in CM's own constituency and seek answers from him,” he said.

The Congress chief said the TRS Ministers, who were in New Delhi for the proposed fight with the Centre, were actually enjoying a holiday.

If there was any seriousness Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao would have been part of that delegation, the PCC chief said. “Instead, KTR seems to be holidaying in some location in India or outside and so is Rajya Sabha Member J. Santosh Kumar,” he alleged. “By not sending the family members to New Delhi KCR was enacting a drama of a fight with the BJP.”

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that huge piles of paddy, lying at the threshing yards or markets resembled, corpses in front of the farmers’ houses but KCR and Mr. Modi were unmoved with their plight. All that they were interested in was indulging in dirty politics over the farmers plight, he claimed.

He claimed that TRS MPs first enacted the drama of stalling Parliament over paddy farmers’ issues, and on PM Modi's direction KCR asked them to return home. He said that KCR must explain why the targets of paddy procurement were not reached in kharif season and why it failed to get assurance from the Centre on the Yasangi crop.

He appealed to the farmers to participate in the Congress rally which would be addressed by all prominent leaders.