WIll expose BRS-BJP nexus: Congress

August 04, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The campaign committee meeting of the Telangana Congress that met here on Friday to devise strategies for the next elections has decided to expose the ‘BRS-BJP nexus’ and how the two parties were trying to put up a fake fight to mislead people.

Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and convenor Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy told a press conference that people had realised the friendship of the BRS and the BJP and would not believe it despite the best efforts of those parties to undermine Congress.

“We will expose the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” they said.

They said the nervousness of the BRS was evident in the way the Chief Minister was announcing a spree of schemes after doing little in the last nine years. The farm loan waiver was suddenly remembered by the Chief Minister as he had realised that the farming community had totally turned against him, Mr. Goud said. “What about the interest levied on the loan for over four years,” he asked and demanded that the interest also be paid by the government.

Mr. Goud accused the Chief Minister of spending Telangana’s money in other States for his political ambitions and this would also be exposed by the Congress.

Venugopal visit

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal would participate in the political affairs committee (PAC) meeting of the Congress on Saturday. He would also interact with party leaders and leave for New Delhi in the evening.