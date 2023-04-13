ADVERTISEMENT

Will encourage schoolchildren to come up with innovations: IIT-H director

April 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

A team of schoolchildren from ZPHS Dammannapet exhibiting a ‘Utensil Supporter Machine’ at Future Inventors Fair (FIF) on IIT-H campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

IIT-H director B.S. Murty on Thursday said the institute would encourage students to come up with innovations as they could think out of the box. He was addressing a gathering of students from different schools who participated in the ‘Future Innovators Fair (FIF)‘ held on IIT-H campus at Kandi.

As part of FIF, IIT-H had had invited nominations for innovative ideas from government school students. It received over 130 applications and shortlisted 22 teams. All of them were invited to the campus to showcase their innovations, one of which was a solar-powered dish washer.

Lauding students for their ideas, Mr. Murty said that the institute would fund their ideas and that FIF would be held annually to encourage students in rural areas to come up with innovations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US