Will encourage schoolchildren to come up with innovations: IIT-H director

April 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

IIT-H director B.S. Murty on Thursday said the institute would encourage students to come up with innovations as they could think out of the box. He was addressing a gathering of students from different schools who participated in the ‘Future Innovators Fair (FIF)‘ held on IIT-H campus at Kandi.

As part of FIF, IIT-H had had invited nominations for innovative ideas from government school students. It received over 130 applications and shortlisted 22 teams. All of them were invited to the campus to showcase their innovations, one of which was a solar-powered dish washer.

Lauding students for their ideas, Mr. Murty said that the institute would fund their ideas and that FIF would be held annually to encourage students in rural areas to come up with innovations.

ADVERTISEMENT