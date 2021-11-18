Will do justice to farmers: Collector

MEDAK

The official visits survey area at Hakimpet and Achampet

Collector S. Harish said that they would do justice to those farmers whose lands were encroached upon. He said that the report would be submitted to the officials concerned.

Mr. Harish visited Achampet and Hakimpet villages on Thursday where the survey was on in the lands of Jamuna Hatcheries owned by E. Jamuna, wife of BJP MLA E. Rajender, and her family members. Allegations were levelled against Jamuna Hatcheries that it had encroached upon some government lands and assignment lands of neighbouring farmers. The land issue had become a clash point and witnessed resignation of Mr. Rajender and his re-election from Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

A few weeks ago, the revenue and survey departments issued notices to Jamuna Hatcheries and some farmers stating that they would be conducting a survey of lands on November 16, 17 and 18 and the survey is still continuing.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Mr. Harish said that the survey was conducted based on the complaints they had received in April and Jamuna Hatcheries had approached the court seeking stalling of survey in view of the prevailing coronavirus conditions at that time. He stated that as per the directions of the High Court the survey was commenced and completed in these two villages. About eight tames participated in the survey.

“Yesterday some farmers came to collectorate and met me. They urged completion of the survey at the earliest and justice to them. We have promised them to do so. We will finalise how much assigned land and government land was there,” said Mr. Harish.

The Collector interacted with RDO Shyam Prasad and Tahasildar Malthi.