Will contest from Nalgonda Assembly constituency in next elections: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

December 11, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Congress leader and Parliament member from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his desire to contest from Nalgonda Assembly constituency in the next Assembly elections and said that there should not be any doubts about it.

Mr. Venkat Reddy refused to be drawn into any controversy on which party ticket he would contest and asked, “Why should there be any doubts when I am addressing a press conference wearing a Congress scarf”, while speaking to reporters in Nalgonda on Sunday.

At the same time, he made it clear that he would refrain from speaking on politics until one month before the elections and till then he would focus on development of his constituency.

Mr. Venkat Reddy, who lost the Assembly seat to the TRS candidate in 2018, said he would start his regular constituency visits next month. There is no development except what he had contributed as an MLA and a Minister in Nalgonda. Widening of roads only cannot be called development as the TRS government has failed to implement its promises to all sections.

The former Minister charged that Nalgonda was totally neglected as the government was pumping funds only into Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members. He demanded the government to construct 300 double bedroom houses in every village and 500 in every municipality in the constituency as promised.

On the absence of his name in the recently-announced committees of the Telangana Congress, he said those posts don’t matter much to a person like him who resigned as a Minister for the cause of Telangana. He also said his name may figure in the national committees.

Mr. Venkat Reddy took strong objection to YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments favouring an united Andhra Pradesh once again, and said it was not possible. He asked the YSRCP not to make such comments insulting the sacrifices of over 1,200 people for a separate Telangana.