‘Will come to power third time’

July 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao expressed the confidence that the BRS would come to power again for third time and no one could stop that. He said that change of leadership would not benefit the opposition parties.

“People are intelligent enough to identify who had benefited them. They will never forget those who took the path of development in the last nine years and compare with the development that took place in the last six decades. Some parties are changing leadership as the elections are approaching. Just changing leadership will not benefit those parties as cheap tricks will not yield any result,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in a programme at Patancheru here on Monday.

He also participated in the Agriculture Market Committee oath-taking ceremony at Sangareddy and Podu land distribution programme at Zaheerabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre had been discriminating against South India including Telangana by not releasing funds, the Minister said, adding that not a single project was accorded national project status. ITIR was cancelled and seven mandals were merged in Andhra Pradesh.

“We have brought several non-polluting industries here. A 2,500-bed super speciality hospital for Patancheru and medical College for Sangareddy were sanctioned because of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Centre did nothing to Telangana,” said Mr. Harish Rao. He promised to release ₹25-crore grant to each municipality as promised by the Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.