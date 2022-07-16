Will come to power: BJP spokesperson

BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash said that the BJP would come to power whenever elections were held and no one could stop that.

Mr. Subhash, in a release here on Saturday, said that the submergence of Kaleshwaram pump houses in Godavari floods stand as testimony to the corruption that took place in the construction of project and improper assessment of the situation. He alleged that the State government had incurred a loss of ₹500 crore with the damage of pump sets and this was the result of improper design by none other than the Chief Minister. He also alleged that farmers could not get compensations for crop loss due to natural calamity as the State Government had not been implementing Fasal Bima Yojana.