Will clean up Musi river, promises BJP candidate Gudur Narayana Reddy at Bhuvanagiri

November 19, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State executive council member and party candidate from Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency Gudur Narayana Reddy has promised to clean up the Musi river on a war footing if he is elected as MLA. He said he will get the job done within 18 months as the work has been neglected for decades.

The BJP leader said the river has been reduced to a cesspool with unchecked pollution,making it dangerous for the environment. Though people of the surrounding mandals have been urging the State government to take up cleaning of the river, their appeals have fallen on the deaf ears.

Mr. Reddy has been touring Valigonda mandal as part of his campaign programme and meeting people of several villages where he had accused the BRS government of ignoring the mandal in the past 10 years with not even an iota of development.

Though the people of Bhuvanagiri elected BRS candidate twice, the ruling party never bothered to develop the mandal, he pointed out and assured he would ensure merger of Valigonda mandal into Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority area for its all round development after he is elected.

Lamenting the severe backwardness of Bhuvanagiri town, the BJP leader said the ruling BRS party has failed to develop the town and in ensuring sufficient employment opportunities for the youth. He said that Bhuvanagiri, Gachibowli and Kollur were equidistant from the international airport at Shamshabad yet it lags behind in attracting IT/ITES companies as the State government did not take any steps to improve amenities in the town.

“Nearly 30 lakh people reside in Gachibowli, Kollur and financial district areas as the IT companies are located in large numbers in that area. Bhuvanagiri could be developed as another employment region to reduce the burden on those areas,” said Mr.Reddy.

The BJP leader promised to establish an IT hub in Bhuvanagiri town if he is elected and also take steps to provide employment to about 30,000 youngsters (1% of those in Gachibowli and other areas) and also provide a building for a degree college in the constituency.

He alleged that present MLA Pailla Sekhar Reddy has failed to set up a degree college while a medical college has been shifted to Alair. “The BRS MLA has been busy amassing his own wealth instead of solving the issues of the constituency. The demand for constructing bridges on Musi river at Rudrelli, Sangem, Jampalli and others to connect Indriyala and other villages has been ignored,” he charged.