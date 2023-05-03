ADVERTISEMENT

‘Will buy drenched paddy, need not worry’

May 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Harish Rao assures farmers at Siddipet

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said that the government would stand by farmers and they need not worry about their produce. He said that they would procure even drenched paddy.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will stand by farmers and he has promised to offer a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre to farmers who lost crop due to recent rains. The same price would be offered to soaked paddy as well like for normal paddy,” said Mr. Harish Rao while interacting with farmers after visiting the market yard at the district headquarters on Wednesday.

When some women farmers explained their plight, the Minister said that the Chief Minister had already directed the officials to buy wet paddy from farmers without fail and there was no dearth of funds.

Stating that unseasonal rains were creating havoc among farmers, Mr. Harish Rao said that there was a need to advance the crop season at least one month in view of these rains. He promised to hold some awareness programmes that would be addressed by scientists on this issue.

Siddipet-Sholapur bus service

Mr. Harish Rao said that they would be commencing bus services to Sholapur from here to make long journeys convenient for locals frequently travelling to those areas.

The Minister formally launched three bus service from Siddipet on Wednesday.

Informing that five deluxe bus services would be commenced in the next 10 days, he said that the buses will go to Sholapur from Siddipet, Secunderabad, Zaheerabad, Umnabad, Umarg and Naldurg every day at 6.30 a.m. and evening 6.20 p.m. Similarly in return the buses will start at 7.30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

