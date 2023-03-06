ADVERTISEMENT

Will book those throwing colours on unwilling public: Cyberabad police

March 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad police, in an advisory ahead of Holi, said that those caught throwing or smearing colours on people unwilling to take part in the celebrations and those who stopped vehicles or disturbed public peace would be booked for nuisance. Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said the order would be in effect between 6 p.m. on March 6 and 6 a.m. on March 8. Those roaming the streets in groups on two-wheelers and other vehicles and disturbing public peace would also be booked. He also ordered bars, wine shops and restaurants serving liquor to stay shut from 6 p.m. on March 6 till 6 a.m. on March 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US