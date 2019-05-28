Will ask PM for funds for Musi cleaning: Komatireddy

Newly elected Parliament member from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said the first memorandum he would submit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is for improving the sewerage system in Hyderabad as the impact of it was being felt by the people of undivided Nalgonda district.

Mr. Reddy said the sewage being let out into the Musi river that flows through the erstwhile Nalgonda district is making life hell for the region polluting the air and water. However, the State government is least bothered about it.

“My first priority would be to represent the Prime Minister on this serious issue and seek financial assistance. All it takes is ₹ 2,000 crore,” he said. “My requests to the CM and K.T. Rama Rao fell on deaf ears,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of ignoring administration for the last few months. There is no presence of Education Minister and this resulted in the loss of precious lives of students and the absence of Municipal Administration Minister is showing in severe drinking water problem in towns and municipalities.

He also alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is deliberately was not releasing funds for the Brahmana Vellamla project as its completion would leave a positive impression about Mr. Venkatareddy and he doesn’t want that. “Similarly the Srisailam tunnel works would be completed with just ₹ 200 crores but KCR is busy collecting commissions in Kaleshwaram project,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy severely criticised the performance of the TRS MPs in the previous Parliament and said their failure in getting funds for the State projects and the implemention of bifurcation promises had left Telangana in deep distress. “People have now voted for us with the confidence that we will raise the Telangana issues in Parliament.”