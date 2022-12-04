Will approach HC seeking contempt proceedings against govt.: Sharmila

December 04, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘TRS scared of YSRTP’s Praja Prasthanam Yatra’

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that she would approach the High Court again seeking contempt proceedings against the government if permission was not accorded for her Praja Prasthanam Yatra. She said that her lawyers have been preparing a reply to the notice issued by the police and it would be submitted by the evening, after which they would wait for a day.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is scared of our padayatra and that is why it was stopped three times. Three ACPs at Narsampet came to us and asked us to stop my yatra. Police also sought my remand in a traffic violation case, and cancelled the permission at the last minute against court directions and issued showcause notices to me,” said Ms. Sharmila while speaking to reporters at the party office on Sunday.

Ms. Sharmila added that the police have transformed into TRS men and the party was putting the gun on their shoulders. “TRS had created a law and order problem in the State. The TRS men had burnt the bus and attacked us. There was no law and order issues due to the YSRTP,” she said.

She said that her party was ready for an open debate on corruption in the constituencies of respective TRS MLAs, and told the media that there was a threat to her life from TRS activists.

