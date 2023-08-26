Will Amit Shah continue to target BRS or change his tack at Khammam meeting today?

August 26, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off poll readiness of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana by addressing a public meeting in Khammam on Sunday being organised with the slogan ‘Rythu Gosa-BJP Bharosa (Farmers’ Anguish and BJP’s assurance).

His visit to Khammam comes in the wake of the popular belief that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the BJP have come together after berating each other in public over the past few years. What line Mr.Shah will take in criticising the government will be interesting to note as the BJP is way behind the BRS that has already announced candidates for the Assembly polls while the Congress is completing the process of seeking applications from aspirants.

This will also be the first meeting of Mr.Shah in Telangana after change of guard at the State level with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy replacing firebrand leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, which created consternation among the cadre who feel the momentum for the BJP is now lost. There is hardly anyone taking on the BRS and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao unlike earlier, further sending a signal about their increasing closeness. Even Mr.Rao has not uttered a word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last couple of months after targeting him personally and also the BJP rule at the Centre for the past two years.

Mr.Shah’s visit also generates interest as this is the first meeting after the formation of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) with the sole aim of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The ruling BRS is neither a partner of INDIA nor NDA and is claiming an independent path against both groups.

In the backdrop of this, Mr. Shah’s meeting and his speech assume a lot of significance. Whether he would continue to target the BRS like in his earlier meetings describing it as a corrupt and family party, or whether he will change his tack is to be seen.

Meanwhile, the district unit of BJP is making arrangements for the public meeting expecting a huge turnout. BJP State president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, and national vice-president D.K. Aruna will participate in the meeting.