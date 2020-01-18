Will adopt Sangareddy and develop it: Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday urged voters to support the TRS for the development of the district headquarters even as he promised to adopt the town.

The Minister along with Lok Sabha member Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and former MLA Chinta Prabhakar participated in an election campaign here on Saturday and held a road show.

“The only party that would win the municipal elections is TRS. Our candidate will become chairperson of the municipality. We will win 30 wards on our own. Vote for TRS. I will adopt the town and address all problems,” said Mr. Harish Rao during the campaign. While admitting that there is a drinking water crisis in the district, the Minister said Mission Bhagiratha water would be supplied to every house shortly and within three or four months, Kaleswaram water would reach Singur.

“There was no rain in the catchment area of Manjeera. We are aware of the prevailing water crisis here. That is why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to divert Kaleswaram water to Singur. This will address drinking water problem once and for all. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has always kept his word, including formation of a separate Telangana state and hiking the pension amount. Vote for those who will work for development,” he urged the voters and promised to develop five wards of Pothireddypalle village that were merged with the municipality.

Mr Harish Rao also used the opportunity to attack senior Congress leader and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, claiming that he has a “track record of never keeping his promise”.