Will address problems related to Dharani: Harish

Minister, CS and others visit Mulugu in Siddipet district

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that all the problems being faced in Dharani portal will be addressed shortly and it would be made hassle-free.

Mr. Harish Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO’s secretary Smita Sabharwal, other officers Sheshadri, Rahuk Bojja visited Mulugu mandal in Siddipet district to study the problems being faced by farmers at field level and participated in an awareness programme held at the mandal in Tuesday.

“There are several benefits extended with the implementation of Dharani. Some problems are yet to be addressed and as per instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao we came here and holding an awareness camp. Dharani is a revolutionary act,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing the programme.

“Dharani was aimed providing total rights to the land owners in transparent manner and quickly. So far 7 crore persons have used this and within 15 minutes the process is being completed. There are no major problems but only some technical issues with Dharani. 33 modules were added to that with which all issues would be addressed. We have started the pilot project from Mulugu and in all mandals this programme will be held,” said the Minister.

Several land owners brought the problems they are facing to the notice of Minister and other officials in the camp.