Wildlife rescue vehicle gifted to Forest Department

June 23, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Bank of India, Secretariat Branch, has sponsored a wild animal rescue vehicle for the Telangana Forest Department under their corporate social responsibility initiative. A Mahindra Bolero Camper has been purchased at a cost of ₹9.5 lakh and handed over to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force R.M.Dobriyal at Aranya Bhavan, Forest Department’s headquarters on June 22.

The vehicle fully equipped for wild animal rescue was been flagged off by Mr. Dobriyal. Forest Department may be alerted about any wildlife rescue needs on the toll free number 18004255364, a note informed.

