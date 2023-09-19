Wildlife photography workshop at IIIT-Basar

September 19, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT-Basar) V. Venkata Ramana has announced that a wildlife and environmental photography workshop will be held on the campus in December 2023.

RGUKT-Basar director Satish Kumar Peddapalli and founder of Kakatiya Sandbox (Nizamabad) Raju Reddy, who officially presented a letter to president of Nizamabad Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS) M. Rajender Reddy, were also present during the annoucement.

The workshop will take place every Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (theory sessions) and every Sunday from 6. a.m. to 10 a.m. (practical sessions).

The course is a collaboration between RGUKT-Basar and NEWS. Founders of NEWS K. Santhosh Kumar (a nature lover and CEO of Navyabharathi Global School-Nizamabad) and Hiten Bhimani are the course designers.

“The workshop aims to empower participants with the technical skills, ethical considerations and practical experience essential for success in the field of wildlife and environmental photography,” Prof. Venkata Ramana said. “Through this course, we seek to foster a deep sense of responsibility and respect for nature and wildlife, encouraging ethical photography practises,” he added.

Prof. Venkata Ramana also expressed pleasure and enthusiasm as the whole concept reflected the university’s commitment to promoting a harmonious relationship between humans and the environment. He highlighted the significance of nurturing young talent to become responsible stewards of the planet.

Mr. Santhosh Kumar addressed the student community, sharing his passion for wildlife and environmental photography and emphasising the transformative potential of this workshop.

“We invite all aspiring wildlife and environmental photographers to join us on this exciting journey towards capturing the beauty of our natural world while preserving its splendour. For further details and enrolment information, please visit our university website,” he said.

