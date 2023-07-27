Wildlife enthusiast now an integral part of enchanting Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

July 27, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

HYDERABAD

For Banda Arvind Rao, the enchanting Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) is not just a holiday destination like for hundreds of wildlife enthusiasts who visit the place in search of India’s national animal - the magnificent Royal Bengal Tiger! But, he is now an integral part of anything related to the tiger movement in TATR.

With the International Tiger Day celebrated every year on July 29, not surprisingly Arvind will stay connected in one way or the other with the Royal Bengal Tiger.

For the 38-year-old, post-graduate in Business Administration who quit a lucrative job with a recorded first visit to Kanha National Park in 2010, Banda Anna, as he is more familiar in the wildlife fraternity circles, is now synonymous not just in taking some of the most extraordinary pics and videos but also tracking the tiger movements and recording some of the rarest behavioural patterns.

“As part of conservation activities, I report to the Forest Department officials of TATR whenever I come across any unusual things or any disturbing movements inside the jungle,” he said.

“One such recent instance was in Mamla Buffer Zone when I spotted a single tiger cub along with the father alone searching for milk. I found out from guide Sunil Rodawar about the whereabouts of the female and got to know that the tiger expired two days before our sighting in that safari. I observed that the cub’s health was in bad shape and reported to the concerned Round Officer and the Range Forest Officer with the help of my trusted friend and avid wildlife enthusiast Afroz Sheikh to ensure prompt action was taken,” he recalled.

“Well, I feel that the focus should not be just inside the tiger reserve for the department but on the peripheries which are too close to the tiger habitats. Every tiger is important for the best eco system. The National Tiger Conservation Authority of India should make a special focus on these tigers who live in a close proximity of the cities surrounded by all National Parks and jungles,” he explained.

“Yes, for everyone, the legendary tigress Maya is iconic for its royal walk and daring walks, undeterred by the numerous vehicles around,” Arvind said.

“For me, the pandemic was the toughest and I have supported local guides, drivers and tribes distributing free food and material as they are the lifeline for TATR,” Banda said.

“I always believe TATR gained such popularity because it had some exceptional guides and drivers like Deva Meshram, Vinod Mangam, Rahul Mangam, Diwakar, Akash, Shravan Mangam Sanjay Mondhe, Kajol Nikode, Shabeer Sheikh - who are just too good,” he said.

For sure, this Hyderabadi has earned a reputation of his own to the delight of many of his friends and well-wishers, who also visit his Banda Homestay as he is said to be a ‘lucky mascot’ in sighting tigers.

“Yes, as they say once you see a tiger in the jungle, it keeps calling you.. For me, there is no better sight,” he signed off.