Wildlife Board clears proposals for underpasses

To facilitate movement of animals in protected areas

To facilitate movement of animals in protected areas

Proposals for construction of underpasses in the protected areas of the State to facilitate movement of animals have been cleared by the State Board for Wildlife meeting chaired by Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday.

The Minister, who participated in virtual mode from Nirmal, said adequate mitigation measures have been taken for protection of wildlife in view of the construction of roads in the protected areas.

He asked the officials to ensure speedy permissions from the National Board for Wildlife. Speed breakers and sign boards should be installed to ensure control of vehicle speeds inside the wildlife areas, and local people should be educated about the wildlife protection, he said.

PCCF R.Sobha gave a presentation of the decisions taken during the previous wildlife board meeting, and their progress. Special Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other Board members participated in the meeting.