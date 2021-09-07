Wildlife Board clears 24 road proposals in protected areas

Govt. keen to develop infrastructure in tribal areas, says Minister

State Board for Wildlife in its meeting on Tuesday, gave its stamp of approval for several proposals for construction of BT roads through protected areas.

A total of 24 proposals for roads under the Prime Minister Grameen Sadak Yojana have been cleared by the Board, involving close to 60 hectares or nearly 150 acres of forest land.

The roads are proposed in forest division purviews of Echoda, Utnoor, Kinnerasani Wild Life Management, Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Gudur, and Khanapur.

As an ameliorative measure for animal passage wherever the roads have been proposed, underpasses and passages have been proposed along with the roads.

Minister for Environment and Forests A.Indrakaran Reddy who chaired over the meeting, said Telangana State government gives importance to provision of infrastructural facilities in tribal areas, and asked the Forest department officials to ensure speedy permissions for the road projects.

Also discussed were the agenda items, including All India Tiger Estimation for 2021-22, control of wild boar, eco-tourism, and others.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy directed officials to constitute a committee for development of eco-tourism with the brief of presenting relevant proposals after comprehensive study.

Special Chief Secretary A.Shanti Kumari, PCCF R.Sobha, MLA Koneru Konappa, and other members attended the meeting.