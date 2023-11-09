HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Widespread rainfall across Telangana

November 09, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 06:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

There was widespread rainfall across Telangana with the highest being 6.2 cm recorded at Annapureddipalle, Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Other places where rainfall was recorded were: Devaruppal (Jangaon) 5 cm, Julurpad (B. Kothagudem) 4 cm, Bonakal (Khammam) 4 cm, Kothaguda (Mahabubabad) 4 cm, Nalgonda 3 cm, Tekulapalle (B. Kothagudem) 3 cm, Yellandu (B. Kothagudem) 3 cm, Gundala (B. Kothagudem) 3 cm and Serilingampally (Rangareddy) 3 cm.

Weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in the next 24 hours.

For the twin cities, it is going to be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Thursday. Temperatures are likely to hover in the range of 30 degree C and a minimum of 23 degree C. The temperatures recorded on Tuesday have been 30 degree C and a minimum of 22.7 degree C, a four degree rise from normal.

Minimum temperatures across the State are expected to be in the range of 19-22 degree C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 32-34 degree C.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.