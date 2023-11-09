November 09, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 06:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

There was widespread rainfall across Telangana with the highest being 6.2 cm recorded at Annapureddipalle, Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Other places where rainfall was recorded were: Devaruppal (Jangaon) 5 cm, Julurpad (B. Kothagudem) 4 cm, Bonakal (Khammam) 4 cm, Kothaguda (Mahabubabad) 4 cm, Nalgonda 3 cm, Tekulapalle (B. Kothagudem) 3 cm, Yellandu (B. Kothagudem) 3 cm, Gundala (B. Kothagudem) 3 cm and Serilingampally (Rangareddy) 3 cm.

Weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in the next 24 hours.

For the twin cities, it is going to be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Thursday. Temperatures are likely to hover in the range of 30 degree C and a minimum of 23 degree C. The temperatures recorded on Tuesday have been 30 degree C and a minimum of 22.7 degree C, a four degree rise from normal.

Minimum temperatures across the State are expected to be in the range of 19-22 degree C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 32-34 degree C.