Widespread rain brings more flood to projects

ADVERTISEMENT

With widespread rains occurring in most of the catchment areas of Krishna and Godavari rivers and most of their tributaries in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh all major projects in the two Telugu States are set to get more heavy flood, which they have been getting under the impact of suitable weather formations.

An advisory of the Central Water Commission (CWC) citing the IMD forecast has stated on Thursday that south-west monsoon was vigorous over coastal Karnataka and active over interior Karnataka. Besides, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the central parts of Bay of Begal, a low pressure area has formed over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal.

It is very likely to become more marked over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north AP and south Odisha coasts over the next 48 hours. During the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday 8.7 cm rain was recorded in Ujjani dam and 5.5 cm in Veer dam areas (Bhima river sub-basin). The CWC has issued alert for water level rise in Bhima and Upper Krishna in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flood position, according to CWC advisory, in Malaprabha and Swarnamukhi rivers, both tributaries of Krishna, was severe and in the Lower Krishna basin Tungabhadra river is flowing above warning level but below danger level both at Mantralayam and Kurnool. Heavy discharge of flood is on at Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects with flood from Tungabhadra, Narayanpur and Ujjani dams.

Alert has also been issued for water level rise in Godavari basin rivers for the next two days, particularly in Mulugu, Kumram Bheem, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla districts. Discharge of surplus flood is on at Sriramsagar and few other projects and at Yellampally, Medigadda and Kanthanapally Barrages.

During the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday heavy rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm was recorded at 10 locations in the two river basin areas in Telangana. Heavy rain was recorded at several places in the State including at few places in the capital city till 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Record paddy farming

Meanwhile, as expected the extent of paddy cultivation this Kharif season has reached a record level of 62.13 lakh acres as on September 7. Last season, it was cultivated in 61.95 lakh acres. Adverse impact of heavy rains and floods on cotton farming this season and availability of abundant ground and surface water has led to increase in the paddy extent, which is set to go up further in the next few weeks, as also the overall seasonal extent of all crops.