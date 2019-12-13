Widespread protests in Hyderabad against CAB, NRC

There was widespread condemnation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens, with thousands taking to the streets in different parts the city soon after Friday prayers.

Scores gathered at the Masjid-e-Azizia in Humayun Nagar to join the protest call given by the Students Islamic Organisation, the student arm of the socio-religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana-Odisha. Several others who were against the legislation joined the protest and marched from the mosque towards Mehdipatnam and back.

Protesters wore black ribbons, carried black flags, and banners and signs rejecting the Central legislation. They raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the protesters, SIO Telangana President Talha Fayazuddin said the BJP government was ‘tormenting’ citizens to prove citizenship in Assam. The BJP, he said, now intends to implement NRC across the country. The NRC coupled with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is discriminatory and can damage the social fabric of the country.

“India was founded on secular values. We are not here out of fear. The assurances of the Home Minister are not sincere. This is not just about Muslims. This is about the social fabric of India and the values the country stands for,” Mr Fayazuddin said.

Protests and rallies were seen at Amberpet where the socio-religious organisation Jamiat Ulama Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh organised a black band protest. Speaking to the media, Jamiat President Hafiz Shabbir Ahmed said, “The CAB which was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is unconstitutional. It should be taken back. It has excluded Muslims. Jamiat Ulama Hind, during partition said that we do not want partition based on religion. This is why we stayed back. But now, it is clear that the country is being divided based on religion. We will not let this happen. We will peacefully protest”.

The Friday sermon at the Shahi Masjid at Public Gardens delved into the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the NRC. Mosque imam, Moulana Ahsan Bin Mohammed al Hamoomi said that Telangana government should take a queue from Kerala and refuse to implement the CAB. He also said that the doors of mosques and madrassas should be thrown open for people of the country.

Protests were also organised at Saidabad where scores of people took part. They too carried signs which said ‘No Justice, No Peace’ and Withdraw CAB’, among others.

Soon after Friday prayers, dozens arrived at the Mecca Masjid and peacefully protested demanding that the country should not be divided on religious lines.