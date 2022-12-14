Wide footpaths planned on Musi bridges

December 14, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The newly-proposed bridges along the Musi river may have footpaths as wide as carriage ways if everything goes as per plan.

Recently, a team of officials visited Paris to study the heritage and technical aspects of the bridges on Seine river to incorporate the ideas into planning of bridges here. Seine has a total of 37 bridges along the length of 13 km flowing in the city, while 14 bridges are being planned on Musi river, which covers a length of 51 km.

“Some of the bridges on Seine are purely for pedestrian purpose. MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao asked us to take a leaf out of the concept and plan footpaths as broad as the carriageways. A fusion of heritage and modernity is one more idea that the Minister wanted us to borrow from Paris and incorporate into the design of the bridges here,” said a senior Engineering official from GHMC.

As per the proposals, only one bridge will be vehicle-free near Salar Jung Museum in order to accommodate hawkers displaced from Charminar. Three bridges will be constructed after demolition of the existing causeways at Chaderghat, Musarambagh and Ibrahimbagh.

Of the 14, six will be taken up by the HMDA, one each at Uppal Layout, Manchirevula village, Hydershakote, Pratapsingaram, and two at Budvel. GHMC will take up four, including the causeway locations at Ibrahimbagh, Chaderghat and Musarambagh besides another at Attapur.

Three more towards Bandlaguda Jagir and Sun City will be taken up by the HRDCL, while the one iconic pedestrian hawkers’ bridge will be taken up by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority, officials informed.

Architects who designed the bridges have been asked to come up with design modifications on these lines, they said. The idea is to accommodate Tourism and Navigation envisaged to be improved through the development and beautification of the Musi by the Musi River Development Corporation, as the life of the bridges is estimated to be around 200 years.