Wide-bodied A350 takes off from RGIA on inaugural Hyderabad-Singapore flight

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) inaugurated the Airbus A350-900 medium-haul, wide-body aircraft on the Hyderabad-Singapore sector with the departure of Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) inaugural service SQ 523 at 11.20 p.m. on Sunday.

Singapore Airlines will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, with the A350 services operating every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services through the remainder of the week.

The wide-body A350-900 features higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body delivering more space and comfort, as well as lighting designed to reduce jetlag. Passengers travelling beyond Singapore to destinations such as Australia can now board the advanced A350 aircraft from Hyderabad.

Passengers can conveniently travel from Hyderabad to Sydney and Melbourne within 14 hours via Singapore. The travel time is much shorter compared to journeys from other Indian airports to these Australian destinations, a press release said.