ADVERTISEMENT

‘Why was Mayor silent when women were ridiculed?’

March 11, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP secretary questions BRS women leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Even while BRS women leaders, including Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, have protested against reported comments by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP State secretary B. Jayashree questioned the propriety of BRS women activists being silent when their leaders criticised women in other parties.

“Few days ago, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao criticised our leader M. Vijayashanthi. Similarly, on Friday, a BRS sarpanch came openly in Warangal district on how she was treated by a ruling party MLA. Why were these women leaders, including Mayor G. Vijaya Lakshmi, silent then? How did, all of a sudden, respect of woman leader come to their notice? Was it not that they wanted to be in good books of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao?” asked Ms. Jayashree while speaking to reporters at party office here on Saturday. She also asked why these women leaders had never visited the houses of abuse victims so far and consoled them.

Informing that the case investigation was started in January, Ms. Jayashree said that the Enforcement Directorate had been questioning based on the information it had collected from the co- accused in the case. She said the agitation by women of BRS was nothing but diversion tactics and effort to get into the good books of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Jayashree said that Mr. Sanjay would appear before the Women’s Commission and offer explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US